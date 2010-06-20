MGMT w/ Tame Impala

With the release of their 2007 debut album, Oracular Spectacular , MGMT ascended from Brooklyn buzz band to bona fide modern rock stars, thanks largely to three infectious synth-pop singles, “Time to Pretend,” “Electric Feel” and the inescapably perky “Kids.” The group cautioned that their 2010 follow-up, Congratulations , wouldn’t contain anything as poppy as that hit, and sure enough the record is far more psychedelic and far less hook-oriented. Nonetheless, it garnered welcoming reviews and debuted near the top of the Billboard charts.