Sure, the annual Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design benefit Art In Flux includes the usual catered food and cash-bar you expect from an arts event, but it also features something you won't find at the average gallery opening: a steamroller. As patrons mingle, artists will be plugging away on mixed-media sculptures inside the building, while outside a steamroller outside rolls out massive, woodcut prints for silent auction. The benefit runs from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight at Flux Design.