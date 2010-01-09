Micah Schnabel and Tom Vollman

With his kinda-sorta alt-country band Two Cow Garage, singer-songwriter Micah Schnabel explores the louder end of roots music, drawing inspiration as much from ’80s and ’90s college rock and grunge as traditional country troubadours. The group’s latest album, Speaking in Cursive , sounds like a particularly rough Soul Asylum or Replacements record. If there’s a downside to thatand this is a big ifit’s that all the crunch of the loud/soft dynamics overshadows Schnabel’s smart (if aggressively weary) songs. They should come across nicely tonight when Schnabel plays a solo show.