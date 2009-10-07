Saying Michael Bowen is a local mystery writer doesn’t quite do justice to just how local his books are. His latest novel, Service Dress Blues , is not only set in Milwaukee, but also includes many of the city’s landmarks in pivotal scenes, from Juneau Park to the Safe House and, in the gripping climax, Miller Park. Tonight Bowen, who is also a partner at Foley & Lardner, celebrates the release of the book with an appearance at Boswell Book Co., bringing with him a pair of local actors to do the reading for him: John Kishline and Deb Clifton.