Canadian crooner Michael Bublé has amassed two Grammys and several Juno awards over the last decade for his swinging big band jazz vocals and pop balladry. In 2005, Bublé's boyish, nostalgic revival of Sinatra-like songs caught on with It's Time , which reached the No. 1 spot in three countries. Bublé's most recent effort, Crazy Love , consists of several covers and original songs, including the hit single “Haven't Met You Yet.”