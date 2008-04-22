Big-voiced adult contemporary/big band singer Michael Buble rolls into the Bradley Center tonight at 8 p.m., in support of his third record of mostly pop standards, a disc that cracked No. 1 on the charts (a feat that, admittedly, is less impressive in today’s musical climate than it would have been 10 years ago). The suave, 30-something singer has made his career on covering classics from artists like Otis Redding, Ray Charles, The Beatles and Eric Clapton and, since he only has a few originals to his name thus far, tonight’s performance should be heavy on those familiar standards.