Even if mystery fans aren’t familiar with novelist Michael Harvey and his Michael Kelly franchise, knowing that Harvey is the creator of and a writer for TV’s “Cold Case Files” should give readers an idea of what they’re in store for in Harvey’s latest novel, The Fifth Floora fast-paced thriller with ample blood and ample twists and turns. The book follows Michael Kelly as he investigates a case involving the Great Chicago Fire, a case that takes him all the way to City Hall, where the mayor has been incriminated. Harvey reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop in Mequon.