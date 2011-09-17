To casual TV viewers, Michael Ian Black may be best known as one of the drier commentators on VH1's endless “I Love The…” specials, but to comedy enthusiasts, he's renowned as one of the creative forces behind the sketch-comedy shows “The State” and “Stella,” and for his many projects with former cast mates from those programs. Since Comedy Central canceled his most recent show with frequent collaborator Michael Showalter, “Michael and Michael Have Issues,” Black has stayed busy, launching the podcast Mike and Tom Eat Snacks , beginning to write a book and touring behind his latest stand-up material.