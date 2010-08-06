Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s biggest hits, including “Thriller,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean” and “Man in the Mirror,” the production tells Jackson’s biography in reverse, working from his days as the biggest pop star in the world back to his formative years in the Jackson 5. The production features nine dancers, including a moon-walking, white-gloved Jackson impersonator. With Jackson’s death at age 50 last year still fresh in the minds of his fans, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular program promises to be an emotional tribute to one of the most iconic entertainers the world has ever known.