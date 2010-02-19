Michael Jackson LaserSpectacular

The Riverside Theater’s schedule this weekend looks like some sort of horrible, dystopian vision of entertainment in the future, with machine replacing man in not one but two “LaserSpectacular” tributes to performers now defunct. Tonight a program tries to fill the void left behind by this summer’s death of the King of Pop with a light and hologram display set to Michael Jackson’s music. The show charts Jackson’s life in reverse chronology and includes an appearance from an M.J. impersonator. Saturday night the laser entertainment world returns to its loud and trippy comfort zone with a time-tested tribute to Pink Floyd.