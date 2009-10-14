Michael and Michael Have Issues Live!

As members of the sketch comedy troupe The State, creators of one of the most fondly remembered MTV shows of the 1990s and two of the three brains behind Comedy Central’s underdog series “Stella,” Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter have mastered the kind of seamless comedic back and forth that only comes from years of working together. The duo’s new series, “Michael and Michael Have Issues,” also on Comedy Central, takes place mostly behind the scenes of a sketch show of the same name, playing fictionalized versions of the stars themselves vying ruthlessly for attention and control. Expect plenty of meta references to the show when they take their act on the road.