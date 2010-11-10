He’s not a celebrity chef, but few names in food circles carry more weight than Michael Pollan’s. Over a series of four best-selling books, the journalist and food activist has examined the sad state of the American diet and the difficulties of eating healthy amid the pervasive industrialization of food. His latest work is Food Rules: An Eater’s Manual . In his talk tonight as part of UW-Milwaukee’s Distinguished Lecture Series, Pollan will discuss efforts and movements that are under way to remedy and reform America’s corrupted food system. Tickets are available to the public.