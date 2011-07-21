A smooth-singing, Dave Matthews-styled songwriter who wrote his first song at the ripe age of 5, Michael Tolcher has always had grander ambitions than many of his pop-rock peers. His debut album, I Am , was a showcase of clever, almost ostentatious, lyricism and wordplay, highlighted by the lead track “Mission Responsible.” The Atlanta native scored his biggest hit to date with the single “Speed Feels Better,” which was used as a theme song for the Beijing Olympics and came ready-made with a music video that featured superstar athletes like Barry Sanders and Andy Roddick.