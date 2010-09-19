Best known as (or, more accurately, almost exclusively known as) that guy who made all the funny noises from the Police Academy movies, Michael Winslow has been hitting the comedy-club circuit hard lately, imitating squishy wet shoes and the sound of a cork popping for audiences all over the country. Incisive social commentary it’s not, but the shtick is more versatile than, say, that of the one Police Academy cadet who always spoke really meekly until the end of the film when she inevitably ended up yellingor, for that matter, Steve Guttenberg