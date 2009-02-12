That guy who makes all the funny noises from the “Police Academy” movies? He has a name, and it’s Michael Winslow. Cashing in on a wave of ’80s nostalgia, Winslow has been hitting the comedy-club circuit hard lately, imitating squishy wet shoe noises and the sound of a cork popping for audiences all over the country. Incisive social commentary it’s not, but the shtick is more versatile than, say, that of the one “Police Academy” cadet who always spoke really meekly until the end of the film where she inevitably ended up yellingor Steve Guttenburg’s.