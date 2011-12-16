Tim Hockenberry, keyboardist and trombone player in the Mickey Hart Band, describes the group's sound as “experimental music from outer space meets some of the funkiest rhythm section I've ever played with.” Named for its founder, the former Grateful Dead drummer, the Mickey Hart Band features percussionists from across the globe, including South Africa's Ian “Inkx” Herman and Nigeria's Sikiru Adepoju, along with American players spanning from California to Virginia. Sharing their skills on the talking drum, djembe and caxixi, among other unique instruments, the group weaves a seamless and beguiling blend of sounds that titillate the senses and soothe the frenzied mind.