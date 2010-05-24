Midlake w/ Jason Lytle, John Grant and Heidi Spencer

For their lauded 2006 record The Trials of Van Occupanther , the Denton, Texas, folk-rock group Midlake refined their sound, forming an astute homage to the dramatics of ’70s AM rock, right down to the analog synthesizers. The group’s new Courage of Others further softens their sound to recreate the flute-laced, naturalistic meditations of ’60s British folk, paying particular homage to groups like the Strawbs and Fairport Convention. With its Renaissance Faire aesthetic, it’s a record that’s invited strong opinions. Some critics have hailed its stark vision and understated beauty, while others have denounced it as overly affected and borderline goofy. Tonight’s bill pairs Midlake with one of their earliest influences, former Grandaddy singer-songwriter Jason Lytle.