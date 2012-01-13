Midnight Reruns w/ Slow Walker and Super Swamper

Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play agreeable heartland rock 'n' roll with a bit of a punky spin. The results, satisfyingly captured on the group's debut seven-song EP, <i>Central Time</i>, sound like an unlikely meeting of minds between Tom Petty and Social Distortion. The group celebrates that album's release at this show tonight with Slow Walker, a Milwaukee quartet whose eager rock 'n' roll takes on hues of grunge, Kinks-esque pop and Stooges-styled garage rockwith some of the standout tracks on the group's killer 2011 album <i>Good for Business</i> suggesting all three at once. <P>