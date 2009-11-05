The Midwest Beat w/ Lover!, Bass Drum of Death and Death Dream

A band that would probably be pretty happy in world where all music began with The Byrds and ended with Big Star, the Madison/Milwaukee group Midwest Beat plays perky rock and roll ’n’ garage-pop with enough jangle to please the biggest C86 enthusiasts. The group’s charming latest album for Dusty Medical records, cleans up the lo-fi sonics of their early releases, but retains the hook-laden sing-along pop songs they’ve made their signature. The group is joined tonight by Lover!, a Chicago group with a similar affinity for the same ’60s-era garage-pop.