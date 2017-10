The Midwest Beat write raucous, jangly power-pop that sounds like a genuine relic of the mid-to-late ’60s. Eerily faithful to their influences, the group seldom exceeds the three-minute mark in their songs while channeling The Kinks and the merrily psychedelic sounds of ’60s-era San Francisco. The band plays tonight in advance of a new album, At The Gates , which they recorded at Madison’s Gates of Heaven synagogue and will release on June 22 through Dusty Medical Records.