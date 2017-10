In its inaugural year, the Midwest Small Press Festival will host a weekend of events around Riverwest, including readings, workshops and discussions, including panels on surrealism and the role of women in Midwestern literature. Among the events, which run Friday through Sunday, is Saturday's book festival, where small presses from Illinois, Michigan, Minneapolis, Ohio and Wisconsin will display and sell their books. For a complete festival lineup, visit midwestsmallpressfestival.org.