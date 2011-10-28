They Might Be Giants w/ Gold Motel

The fact that They Might Be Giants began recording children's albums last decade didn't come as much of a surprise to many of the long-running alternative group's fans. After all, some of those fans were introduced to the band through the afternoon cartoon “Tiny Toon Adventures,” which created kid-friendly videos for the band's smack-happy songs “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” and “Particle Man,” and many of the group's songs have a goofy, kid-friendly sense of whimsy. The band's latest album, Join Us , a zippy collection that stands with their best work, was recorded with adult fans in mind.