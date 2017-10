Unlike most of their peers from Milwaukee's '80s punk and alternative scene, The Mighty Deerlick never broke up or took a long hiatus; they just continued to play the same raucous, Dead Milkmen-styled punk they'd always loved as the decades passed, albeit with a lineup that's rotated considerably over the years. They've also kept alive one of their favorite traditions: their annual Christmas show, where they play originals like “Rasta Claus” and “I Got a Boner for Christmas.”