Perhaps more than any other American ska band, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones laid the groundwork for the genre’s mid-’90s rise, creating the fusion of punk riffs, driving horns and party-ready irreverence that so many ’90s acts would bank on. They got their own taste of success, too, appearing in the film Clueless and scoring a bona fide alt-radio hit with 1997’s “The Impression That I Get.” The band took a hiatus in 2004 as singer Dicky Barrett became the announcer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but reunited in 2007 and returned to the studio for last year’s carefree Pin Points and Gin Joints .