Hailing from Wisconsin’s capital, Mighty Short Bus plays roots-rock in its purest form, replete with barrelhouse piano riffs, rowdy guitar solos, ample drum fills and gruff vocals. With lyrics detailing the rigors of blue-collar life and enough fast-paced tempos to give the casual drinker’s dancing shoes a workout, Mighty Short Bus doesn’t stray far from its country-rock orthodoxy, relying on the enduring appeal of classic American rock to bring the crowd out to their many bar shows around the state.