Even more than most stand-up comedians, Massachusettes’ Mike Birbiglia traffics in the personal: He maintains a diary-like blog, “My Secret Public Journal,” which he reads from most weeks on radio’s “The Bob & Tom Show.” He also contributes to National Public Radio’s “This American Life,” where he made a splash in 2004 with a comedic essay about his sleep disorder, which one night caused him to dive out of a second-story window. He mined those sleep issues for more laughs in a one-man off-Broadway show called Sleepwalk with Me .