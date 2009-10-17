Mike Doughty w/ Porter Block

As frontman for the band ’90s Soul Coughing, Mike Doughty found modest mainstream success with singles like “Super Bon Bon” and “Circles,” with the latter coming from El Oso , the group’s highest charting album, which peaked at #49 on the billboard charts in late 1998. But while the group never really broke through in a big way, they engendered a lot of goodwill with fans and critics alike, and built a cult following that has carried over to Doughty’s solo career. Playing beyond his latest collection of folk-pop, Sad Man Happy Man , tonight Doughty goes acoustic, accompanied by cellist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston.