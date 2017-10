Although Mike Doughty left his popular ’90s alternative band Soul Coughing in 2000, his latest solo album, Golden Delicious, is the most Soul Coughing-like album he’s recorded since, a quirky collection of songs with an unexpectedly poignant, emotional undercurrent. One of the songs is even about the Iraq war, although even that song is balanced out by lighter lyrics about Young Jeezy. Doughty headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight with openers The Panderers.