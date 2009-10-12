A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the attention of Chicago alt-country icon Robbie Fulks, who recruited Fredrickson not only for his skills as a bassist, but also as an artist (Fredrickson painted the cover for Fulks’ recent album, Revenge! ) Fredrickson recently released his fifth solo album, Bristlehead . Tonight he’ll play a free show at Linneman’s after the pub’s weekly Poet Monday event, which begins at 7:30 p.m and spotlights a poet called Niacin.