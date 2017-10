A folk-rocker and accomplished visual artist, Mike Fredrickson performs tonight at Linnemna’s Riverwest Inn tonight. Fredrickson previously played with the rock group Spanic Boys, a featured musical guest on a 1990 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and its offshoot band, The Mosleys. His 10 p.m. set tonight follows the pub’s weekly Poets Monday event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and this week features the words of Ralf Heineck.