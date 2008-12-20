A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the attention of Chicago alt-country icon Robbie Fulks, who recruited Fredrickson not only for his skills as a bassist, but also as an artist: Fredrickson painted the cover for Fulks’ latest album, Revenge! Tonight Fredrickson celebrates the release of his fifth solo album, Bristlehead, topping a 9:30 p.m. bill at Linneman’s that also features collaborators past and present: Fulks and former Mosleys drummer Dave Braun.