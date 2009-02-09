Milwaukee art scene fixture Mike Fredrickson wears several hats, painting and teaching at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design while maintaining a prolific career as a folk-rocker, where he’s brushed up against fame: He previously played with the rock group Spanic Boys, who were a featured musical guest on a 1990 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Fredrickson’s free 10 p.m. performance at Linneman’s tonight follows the pub’s weekly Poets Monday event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and this week features the words of Khristian E. Kay.