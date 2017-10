Folk-rockerand, for that matter, visual artist (he paints his own cover art)Mike Fredrickson performs tonight at one his regular haunts, Linnemna’s Riverwest Inn. Fredrickson previously played with the rock group Spanic Boys, a featured musical guest on a 1990 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and his gigged regularly in Milwaukee for decades. His 10 p.m. set tonight follows the pub’s weekly Poets Monday event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. and this week features the words of a poet named Maria.