Mike Mangione's career as a full-time artist-slash-businessperson began about six years ago. Mangioneyes, he’s distantly related to Chuck Mangionefinanced his first real tour from money earned as "Mail Boy," a non-speaking extra role in the 2004 Will Ferrell movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy , and he recorded his first album, 2005's There and Back , while splitting time between living in Los Angeles and inside a Dodge van. Most recently he recorded he recorded Tenebrae , a stirring, brutally personal and critically acclaimed record that takes emotional cues from such albums as Peter Gabriel's Us and Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind .