Stand-up comedian Mike Speenberg, host of the SpeenbergRadio.com podcast and a guest on the “Paul Harvey Radio Show,” does two shows at Jokerz Comedy Club tonight, at 8 and 10 p.m. Speenberg’s is a gentler, more grounded version of the southern good-old boy comedy popularized recently by a set of blue-collar comedians who shall not be named here. Thankfully, Speenberg relies less on crass stereotypes (and overt homophobia) than a certain cable guy.