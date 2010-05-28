Miltown Beat Down 2010 Final Battle w/ Freeway and Jake One

In its fifth year, the Miltown Beat Down beat-making battle moved to a bigger venue and placed more emphasis on between-battle entertainment, so it’s fitting that the event has roped in some big names to supplement tonight’s final showdown. Tonight, the four remaining producers 40 Mil, Zeekzilla, Lex Luther and DJ Peru will compete for the crown on a bill they’ll share with former Roc-a-Fella rapper Freeway, who this year with underground producer Jake One released The Stimulus Package , an acclaimed album for the Rhymesayers label. Also on the bill are producer Vitamin D, mainstay local DJs Kid Cut Up and Madhatter, and Milwaukee rapper Frankie Flowers.