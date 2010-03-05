Hip-hop lends itself particularly to competitions, but historically most of these battles have been for rappers and DJs, leaving the producerso-often the genre’s unsung heroout of the spotlight. DJ Madhatter’s Miltown Beat Down Hip-Hop Olympics buck that trend, pitting producers against each other. The event, which has emerged in recent years as a bridge between Milwaukee’s sometimes-disparate hip-hop scenes, kicks off its fifth year tonight with a preliminary round featuring local producers Reason, Noah Styles, MagicFingaz and Lex Luther.