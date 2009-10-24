With their entertaining blend of comedy, theatre, drag and performance art, every show from the Miltown Kings has the potential to careen of in any number of interesting directions. The troupe’s incisive, outrageous examination of gender roles and the fluidity of human sexuality is unlikely to be contained by a stage however, with the performers regularly breaking the fourth wall, so be ready to be part of the show. This year, the group celebrates its fifth anniversary, so this latest installment of the group’s regular shows at the Miramar Theatre should capture them celebrating their past success as well as looking toward the future.