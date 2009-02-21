The Milwaukee Admirals w/ The BoDeans

The Milwaukee Admirals offer fans perhaps the biggest carrot of the season tonight with a post-game concert from The BoDeans, the beloved Milwaukee band and perennial Summerfest headliners. That group is riding high from last year’s Still, an album that reunited them with producer T-Bone Burnett and delivers plenty of their signature, upbeat roots-rock. It’s arguably the group’s best album in 15 years. The game itself offers plenty of reason to head out, too. The Milwaukee Admirals are in the middle of a strong season, and tonight they face off against the awesomely mascotted Manitoba Moose, their division rivals.