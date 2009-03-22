The Milwaukee Admirals w/ Darius Rucker

With his merry build and omnipresent, gee-whiz smile, Darius Rucker is more television personality than rock star, but that’s much of his charm. Love them or hate them, his exaggerated, from-the-belly croons were the reason for Hootie and the Blowfish’s widespread success in the ’90s, but he’s toned them down for his unlikely solo career as… a country artist, where he’s found unlikely success. His single “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” topped the Billboard Hot Country chart, making him the most successful black country singer in decadeswhich is saying remarkable, even though the genre has never really been a factory for black artists. He performs at 7 p.m. tonight after an Admirals game.