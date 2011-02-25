Milwaukee Admirals w/ Dropkick Murphys

The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit The Departed established the song as the unofficial theme to that movie, and the song has since gone on to become perhaps the most unlikely jock jam ever, a home-pride anthem for the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox, as well as a favorite for the New England Patriots and a staple of pretty much any stadium that serves oversized cups of beer. In advance of the March 1 release of their latest album, Going Out in Style , the Dropkick Murphys will play a concert following the Milwaukee Admirals’ game against the Chicago Wolves.