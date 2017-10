The Milwaukee Admirals conclude this season's post-game concert series with a performance from Huey Lewis and The News following the team's match against the Lake Erie Monsters. The soul-inspired rock band, best known for '80s hits like "Hip to Be Square" and Back to the Future tie-ins "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time," last year released its ninth studio album, Soulsville , a tribute to Stax Records that draws from some of the less obvious corners of the label's songbook.