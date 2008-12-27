As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, which returns for its second year tonight at the Stonefly Brewery at 10 p.m., are popping up all over the country. It’s easy enough to understand the appeal: They let contestants feel like a rock star without actually having to master that pesky “rock” part (or having to deal with the carpal-tunnel hazards of “Guitar Hero” and its offshoots). Plus, they’re kind of funny to watch. At this point, it’s only a matter of time until some ESPN channel begins broadcasting these things.