The annual Milwaukee Air and Water Show ensures that the city will be especially loud this weekend. As always, the free event is topped by the deafening Navy Blue Angels, and features a slew of daredevil aircrafts and helicopters. Two parachute teams will be leaping from the skies: the Army Golden Knights and the Navy Leap Frogs. href=http://www.milwaukeeairshow.com/schedule.cfm?id=10>Click here for more information and details on reserved seats.