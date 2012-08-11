One of the city's largest free public events, and probably its loudest, this year's Milwaukee Air & Water Show will feature more than 20 choreographed teams and individuals flying a unique variety of military and competitive aircraft, including the Florida-based Black Diamond Jet Team, who sign autographs, give gifts and provide a VIP tent for children of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The air show will also feature an artful demonstration by the 15-member U.S. Navy Parachute Team. On the water will be Jet Ski stunts, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Sea Rescue Demonstration, and a lighthearted act by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fireboat.