The Milwaukee youth arts organization Artbeat celebrates its one-year anniversary tonight with an open house and showcase at the Hide House. Photographs, mosaics, sculptures and paintings will be on display at the Artbeat gallery beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a two-hour program at 8 p.m. featuring folk singer Ronnie Nyles, spoken-word artist Joshua the Scribe and reggae singer J.D. Rankin of King Solomon.