Milwaukee Artbeat

MOCT hosts an evening of poetry, music, art and theater tonight, with entertainment from local rappers and poets Nicholas Ramsey and Melissa Czarnik, the alternative band D.C. Monroe and guitarist Matthew Schroeder, and a play by David Press. Area artists and photographers Carmen Bond, Kelli Bush, Kary Calabrese, Anton Carter, Carmelo Cortes, Amanda Iglinski, Damon Joy, Jodie Niles, Ellen Nocum, Lance Orr, Sara Risley, Valorie Schleicher, and Matt Spidell will display their recent work. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the gallery exhibition and appetizers; the entertainment begins at 8 p.m.