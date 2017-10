The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonight: Junot Diaz, a Dominican American novelist whose latest book is The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao, a wry story about an obese science-fiction nerd who must recognize his Star Trek-lionizing life in New Jersey with his Dominican Republic upbringing. Diaz reads from the book tonight at 7 p.m. in the UWM Union Ballroom.