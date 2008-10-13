The Milwaukee Book Festival comes to an end by dedicated its penultimate night tonight to Wisconsin authors, with a 7 p.m. program at Marquette University’s Weasler Auditorium. Featured in particular are Sandra Kring, whose latest books are Thank You for All Things and The Book of Bright Ideas, and Lesley Kagen, who is promoting Land of a Hundred Wonders, but these two will be supported by over a half dozen other local authors, including Isabel Sharpe, Brenda Cardenas, Liam Callanan and Angela Sorby, all of whom will offer ultra-brief readings of their latest. The evening ends with a book signing and reception.