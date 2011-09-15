The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee opens the school year at the Union Art Gallery by honoring its hometown. The exhibition "Milwaukee: A City Intersected" features more than 20 artists using a variety of media, including a soaring, futuristic, two-story mural painted by members of TRUE Skool. Artists Zen Castillo, Jasmine Barmore and Josh Thompson viewed the exhibition as an opportunity to fulfill TRUE Skool's mission of "using the cultural arts to educate and empower youth to become leaders for positive change in their community." Other artists express their impressions of Milwaukee through paintings, photographs, prints and installations. These complex, contemporary visions project a positive vibe onto the city through conceptual and representational art. (Through Sept. 16)